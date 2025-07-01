Get Festive With Pork This Fourth Of July

The Perfect July 4th Recipes



Happy Fourth of July! Are you looking for the perfect addition to your Fourth of July celebration? I’m joined with Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French today to celebrate with Hatfield® and share two delicious recipes that are perfect for your summer BBQ—and to share why Hatfield pork is the better choice for your family.”

Hatfield is Family-owned for over 125 year and is committed to one simple idea: Better care. Better pork. This means doing things the right way—from how they care for their animals to how they craft the delicious pork products you serve at your table. At Hatfield, it’s not just about making great-tasting pork—it’s about being accountable. To their animals, their farmers, and to you, the customer.

To kick off the brand-new Better Care. Better Pork. campaign, featured today are two incredible recipes that showcase the flavor and quality of Hatfield pork—perfect for your Fourth of July Celebration!

Grilled Potato Salad with Bacon

https://simplyhatfield.com/recipes/grilled-potato-salad-with-bacon/

Honey Garlic Teriyaki Pork Sandwich with Pineapple Slaw

https://simplyhatfield.com/recipes/honey-garlic-teriyaki-pork-sandwich-with-pineapple-slaw/

Find Hatfield at your local grocery store and these recipes online at SimplyHatfield.com.

This Independence Day, choose pork you can feel good about. Choose Hatfield.

Better care. Better pork.