Experience Williams- Gateway to the Grand Canyon®!

Williams, Arizona is a destination known for things to do for visitors of all ages. From cruising Route 66, planning a visit to the Grand Canyon, riding the rails, getting up close to the wildlife at a drive-thru wildlife park, hitting the trail with some outdoor recreation, or shopping for that perfect souvenir- Williams, Arizona is the place to do it.

Attractions in Williams

Attractions in Williams come in all different forms. Whether you are looking for a leisurely ride to the Grand Canyon in style, a chance to enjoy nature up close and personal at a wildlife park, or just enjoy what Route 66 has to offer. You’ll find it in Williams.

The Grand Canyon Railway is a perfect way to sit back and enjoy the ride to the Grand Canyon if you are traveling alone, with your partner or in a group. With entertainment on the way, the spectacular view of the Canyon when you arrive, and the chance to reflect on it all on the ride back- it’s an attraction you don’t want to miss. Safety measures are in place for social distancing and limiting occupancy. Make reservations as soon as you know when you want to visit, space fills up fast. Looking for an option with the whole family in one car? They’ve got it. Explore their website for amazing options for your family getaway aboard the Grand Canyon Railway.

Bearizona Drive Thru Wildlife Park is an experience you will not soon forget. Get up close and personal with many different animals in their natural environment and you’ll know why these bears have become an Arizona favorite. Ride in the comfort of your own vehicle as you see deer, elk, bison, wolves, bears, and more. Then, hop out and get some fresh air as you explore the rest of the Park. With three rescued and orphaned Montana grizzly bears, you’ll be entertained for hours. Stop by the gift shop and find your favorite souvenir. You’ll work up and appetite as you stroll through the ponderosa pine shaded park. Stop by Canyonlands Restaurant for a bite to eat in one of the most unique dining experiences in all of Arizona.

Coming winter 2021, Canyon Coaster Adventure Park! Enjoy mountain scenery on your way up, then you control the speed down a mile-long track. Experience a variety of thrill ride features such as steep descents, dips, twists, hairpin turns and 360-degree corkscrews. Canyon Coaster is the first and only mountain coaster in Arizona, and it’ll have you spending another night in Williams.

Dining

Williams has plenty of dining options. If family friendly is your style, quick service, or a chance to take your time, rest your feet and enjoy a glass of wine is- then your choice is where to do it.

Downhome style with made from scratch menu items, mile high pies, microbreweries, a wild west saloon, a tasty steak dinner, indoor/outdoor dining: it all awaits you in Williams.

Route 66

Route 66 conjures up thoughts of rich history, soda fountains, neon lights, classic cars, and fun! Only in Williams will you find a stretch of Route 66 with shopping, dining, lodging, and cowboy action- fun for the whole family.

Explore the Experience Williams website and find 66 things to do on Route 66, plan your trip, and make plans to visit the Gateway to the Grand Canyon®!