Expanding Financial Inclusion in Logan Heights

The opening of a new California Coast Credit Union branch in Logan Heights marks a major milestone for the community—bringing vital financial services to an area long considered a “banking desert.”

In this segment, Kyra Seay of California Coast Credit Union and San Diego City Councilmember Vivian Moreno discuss why the Promise Zone was chosen, the impact of expanding access to safe and reliable banking, and how this new branch is helping residents and small businesses thrive.

From financial education resources to bridging the digital divide, this community-focused branch is designed to support long-term economic growth and opportunity.

Learn more at CalCoastCU.org