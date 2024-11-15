Empowering Community, Embracing Change

Empowering credible messengers with lived experience and dismantling the pipeline to prison is the focus of Youth Empowerment. Today, my guest is Founder and CEO Arthur Soriano here to discuss the vison and determination of this local non-profit.

Youth Empowerment works with youth and families who have been affected by trauma or the justice system. Arthur Soriano has also written about his own story in a new book called the Resilience Blue Print – Empowering Communities and Embracing Change.

Youth Empowerment will also host its annual H.E.A.L Gala Event on Friday November 15th

