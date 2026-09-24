Educate before you Renovate – Lars Remodel

Educate before you Renovate – Plan your remodel through clarity and confidence with Lars Remodel

We are in the studio today with Lars Remodeling and Design to discuss what are the best practices for a successful remodel.

I am here with Aaliya Karolia Project Consultant for Lars Remodeling and Design. A Family-owned business servicing San Diego for over 35 years.

Aaliya shares how Lars Remodeling and Design empowers homeowners through an education-first approach, helping them gain clarity, confidence, and a realistic understanding of their remodeling journey before construction ever begins. By investing time in thoughtful planning upfront, the Lars team helps clients avoid costly surprises and unnecessary changes down the road.

While there is no shortage of remodeling advice online, Aaliya explains that every home is unique, and generic guidance doesn’t always translate into the right solution for your specific project. That’s why Lars offers complimentary community workshops designed to provide personalized insights, expert recommendations, and practical information tailored to your home, your goals, and your vision.

By completing over 1,200+ Remodeling projects here locally in San Diego – Aaliya expresses that Lars Remodel knows exactly what works and what pitfalls to avoid. Learn directly from local experts, ask questions and get practical guidance that’s specific to your project.

Goal is to leave with trusted information and the confidence to make an informed decision on your upcoming project.

An educated homeowner is a confident homeowner!

To find out more or schedule a free design consultation visit www.Larsremodel.com or Call: 858-279-6300

Upcoming 2026 Events:

Educate before you Renovate - Seminar

Visit: https://larsremodel.com/events