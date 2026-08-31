East County Manufacturing Expo – Sept 29th!

The 11th Annual East County Manufacturing Expo is coming September 29th at Cuyamaca College!

I am joined in the studio today with Barry Jants East County EDC Board Chair & Joe Britton SR Manager Public Affairs SDG&E – This year’s Title Sponsor!

This is a region wide annual expo regarding manufacturing businesses. The best place for Students, Job Seekers and Everyone Interested in Manufacturing!

Year over year the success of this exhibition consisted on the location and its partners, held at Cuyamaca College in East County. This is a way to tap into the resources of the community and learn more about jobs not always available on public platforms.

Manufacturing is critically important to our region and community; That’s why SDG&E has partnered with the Expo since it’s inception providing opportunities to help highlight local and regional needs plus drive economic development for Manufacturing well into the future.

This is a Free Event!

To learn more, become an exhibitor or attend, visit www.Eastcountyedc.org or call 619.258.3670

See you at the Expo!