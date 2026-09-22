East County Manufacturing Expo – Sept 29!

The 11th Annual East County Manufacturing Expo is set to take place on September 29 at Cuyamaca College, bringing together the innovators, builders, and future workforce shaping our region’s manufacturing industry. Joining me in the studio today are Dennis Fitzgerald of CALSEA and the U.S. Navy Talent Pipeline Program, along with Michael Bice of Vortex Engineering, proud sponsors of this year’s event.

More than an expo, this annual gathering is a celebration of opportunity, innovation, and community. Whether you are a student exploring career paths, a job seeker looking for new possibilities, or simply curious about the world of manufacturing, this event offers a unique chance to connect with industry leaders and discover the exciting careers driving our economy forward.

For more than a decade, the success of the East County Manufacturing Expo has been built on the strength of its partnerships and its commitment to connecting people with opportunities that often go unseen on traditional job platforms. Hosted at Cuyamaca College, the event serves as a gateway to valuable resources, career pathways, and meaningful industry connections.

Manufacturing remains a cornerstone of our region’s economic vitality, and organizations such as CALSEA, the U.S. Navy Talent Pipeline Program, and Vortex Engineering are investing in the future by helping showcase local talent, address workforce needs, and foster long-term growth. Events like this inspire the next generation of skilled professionals while strengthening the pipeline of high-quality, well-paying careers that keep our community thriving.

This is a Free Event!

To learn more, become an exhibitor or attend, visit www.Eastcountyedc.org or call 619.258.3670

See you at the Expo!