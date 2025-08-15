Diane Strand, Owner and Founder of Arts Across America, joins us to share the mission behind the organization and its impact on communities nationwide. Diane also gives us a preview of an exciting upcoming event — Confidence and Creativity Live, which is happening this August.
For more information, visit ArtsAcrossAmerica.org
Confidence and Creativity Live!
