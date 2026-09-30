Computers 2 Kids works to provide technology to children and families who may not otherwise have access to it. Learn more about the organization and how California Coast Credit Union is supporting its efforts in the community.
Visit CalCoastCU.org or c2k.org
Computers 2 Kids: Helping Bridge the Digital Divide
Computers 2 Kids works to provide technology to children and families who may not otherwise have access to it. Learn more about the organization and how California Coast Credit Union is supporting its efforts in the community.