Briana Jimenez speaks with Alex Lepore from Enphase Energy about how San Diego homeowners can lower energy bills, gain backup power during outages, and take advantage of one of the most compelling solar and battery incentive programs in the country. Find out how you could save up to $10,000 on an Enphase system.
Visit Save10KToday.com to get started.
Clean Energy, Real Savings
Briana Jimenez speaks with Alex Lepore from Enphase Energy about how San Diego homeowners can lower energy bills, gain backup power during outages, and take advantage of one of the most compelling solar and battery incentive programs in the country. Find out how you could save up to $10,000 on an Enphase system.