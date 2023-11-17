Choking Hazards may Increase during Holiday Gatherings

Preparedness for anything during the moments that matter helps ensure that things go smoothly during the holidays! We are joined again by CPR1 and this time with Training Manager Tasso Giannikas to talk to us about the increased risks of possible choking hazards during gatherings and how to take action when someone is in need.

Learn more about First Aid for Choking and get a free PDF Step by Step Information Guide at CPR1.com

CPR1 also provides training for organizations and individuals, compliance and inspection services for local businesses and Equipment Sales of AED and First Aid Cabinets to provide awareness, tools and be prepared.

www.CPR1.com [cpr1.com]

www.AEDLeader.com [aedleader.com]

www.AEDTotalSolution.com [aedtotalsolution.com]

