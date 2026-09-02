Celebrating Easterseals 100th Anniversary!

Easterseals in Southern California is celebrating 100 years of serving people with disabilities and their families.

I speak with Michele Dew, SR Regional VP of Clinical Services to discuss Easterseals impact on the community and services available.

There are so many ways that Easterseals have helped families, they service more than 30,000 people just here in Southern California!

Programs include Autism Therapy Service, largest in country - Pre School and Head Start Programs as well as Adult Day Services.

Michele mentions that Easterseals also provides options for Work Force Programs helping adults with disabilities find meaningful employment along with living options that help adults with disabilities live as independently as possible.

Currently Easterseals has launched the “Everyone Belongs” PSA Campaign by helping expand the knowledge of Autism.

The PSA campaign drives and promotes educational information with a focus on belonging and being welcomed in the community with tools of support.

Additionally, Michele talks about the 2030 vision and goal for Easterseals. The organization is working hard to have Southern California become the most inclusive place for people with disabilities to Live, Learn, Work and Play.

Visit socal.easterseals.com for more information, services, and educational support materials as well as the history of the organization and their 100th Year Anniversary!