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Celebrate National Sandwich Day!

Celebrate National Sandwich Day
Celebrate National Sandwich Day

National Sandwich Day is a great excuse to enjoy a favorite sandwich or try something new! Limor shares a look at different sandwich ideas and snack pairings, along with Pepsi products to help celebrate the occasion.
Plus learn about a special offer: get $15 off a DoorDash order of $25+ when you add a Pepsi beverage.

NOMINATE A LEADER!

NOMINATE A LEADER