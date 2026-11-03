National Sandwich Day is a great excuse to enjoy a favorite sandwich or try something new! Limor shares a look at different sandwich ideas and snack pairings, along with Pepsi products to help celebrate the occasion.
Plus learn about a special offer: get $15 off a DoorDash order of $25+ when you add a Pepsi beverage.
Celebrate National Sandwich Day!
National Sandwich Day is a great excuse to enjoy a favorite sandwich or try something new! Limor shares a look at different sandwich ideas and snack pairings, along with Pepsi products to help celebrate the occasion.