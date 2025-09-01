Cal Coast Logan Heights Branch

We are joined by Kyra Seay, VP of Community Relations at Cal Coast Credit Union, and Rosa Ana Lozada, CEO of Harmonium, Co-Chair of the Promise Zone Steering Committee, to talk about the brand-new Cal Coast branch in Logan Heights. Located in the heart of the Promise Zone, this branch is extra special because it was built with the community in mind—from gathering input during the planning process to featuring a mural created by a local artist.

For more information, visit CalCoastCU.org