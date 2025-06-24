Brand Spotlight

Sponsored Content

San Diego Connect

Cal Coast Cares Foundation Awards Scholarships

Cal Coast Cares Foundation Awards Scholarships
Cal Coast Cares Foundation Awards Scholarships

The Cal Coast Cares Foundation is making dreams come true—awarding scholarships to over 80 college-bound and current college students this year. Joining us to share more about the foundation and its impact are Penny Newell, Foundation Manager, and Nia Smaczniak, a 2025 scholarship recipient.
For more information about the Cal Coast Cares Foundation, visit calcoastcu.org

CLICK HERE FOR COMMUNITY CONNECTION

CLICK HERE FOR COMMUNITY CONNECTION