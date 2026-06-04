California is putting a greater emphasis on financial literacy in schools. California Coast Credit Union and the San Diego Center for Economic Education explain how the new high school financial education requirement could impact students, why financial skills matter, and how early education can help build stronger financial futures.
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CA High School Financial Education Requirement
California is putting a greater emphasis on financial literacy in schools. California Coast Credit Union and the San Diego Center for Economic Education explain how the new high school financial education requirement could impact students, why financial skills matter, and how early education can help build stronger financial futures.