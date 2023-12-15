Be Prepared - Get CPR Trained Today!

The Holidays are times for celebration with friends and family, but while taking care of those loved ones, it also means that you are prepared! We are joined again by Carolena Enayati CEO of CPR1 and Marissa Allen of the Oceanside Unified School District – both are here to share a harrowing story regarding CPR and AED’s along with an important message of how you can also help to be prepared and save lives.

Special Offer - For Community and Local Business Organizations.

Sign up at CPR1.com for a Buy 1 Get 1 Free CPR and First Aid Training now until December 31st 2023.

CPR1 also provides training for organizations and individuals, compliance and inspection services for local businesses and Equipment Sales of AED and First Aid Cabinets to provide awareness, tools and be prepared.

www.CPR1.com [cpr1.com]

www.AEDLeader.com [aedleader.com]

www.AEDTotalSolution.com [aedtotalsolution.com]