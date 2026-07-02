Be a Hunger Hero during the 16th Annual Summer Food Drive

I’m joined with Casey Castillo CEO of Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and Courtney Carranza Director of Communications for Albertsons, VONS Pavilions. Together they are here to talk about their continued partnership this year to help fight hunger the San Diego community.

Did you know that summer is a very critical time for families and children facing food insecurity? Casey mentions that while school is out for summer break, and school lunches are no longer available, families are faced with difficult challenges during the summer months.

In Partnership with San Diego Food Bank – locals can step in and help during this crucial time.

Albertsons Vons and Pavilions make it easy to help donate nutritious meals for individuals with food insecurity – you can easily become a Hunger Hero this year by visiting any of their stores and donate a $5 hunger bag at check out.

There are 70 local stores that are participating and Shoppers can donate by letting their cashier know that they would like to purchase a Hunger Food Bag and this will be added on to their order.

Additionally – the most essential needs are non-opened and non-perishable canned meats, canned fruits and vegetables , peanut butter and cereal.

Become a Hunger Hero!

The 16th Annual Summer Food Drive begins now through July 28th

To find out more visit SanDiegoFoodbank.org/summer