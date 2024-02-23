It is American Heart Month and we are joined again by Carolena Enayati - CEO of CPR1. She is here to help raise awareness about heart health and the lifesaving importance of CPR and AEDs. Carolena speaks with us about the impact that CPR training and AED availability has with better outcomes for individuals who are in need of immediate assistance during a cardiac emergency.

Be Response Ready!

CPR1 has options for everyone – for your business, your family and your community.

CPR1 also provides training for organizations and individuals, compliance and inspection services for local businesses and Equipment Sales of AEDs and First Aid Cabinets to raise awareness, provide tools and ensure preparedness.

www.CPR1.com [cpr1.com]

www.AEDLeader.com [aedleader.com]

www.AEDTotalSolution.com [aedtotalsolution.com]