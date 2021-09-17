Amazon now hiring for new Otay Mesa fulfillment center

Amazon launched its newest Amazon Robotics fulfillment center located in Otay Mesa. The three-million-square-food facility will employ over 1,500 people from the San Diego region. Employees will work alongside innovative technologies such as Amazon Robotics to pick, pack and ship smaller-sized items to customers. These employees will all start out at a minimum $15/hour and have access to comprehensive benefits, including full medical, vision and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with a 50 percent company match, starting on Day One.