ADU’s: The Perfect Solution for Additional Living Space

An Accessory Dwelling Unit, or ADU, is an independent living space built on the same property as your main residence. ADUs can take the form of a detached unit, attached unit, or even a conversion of an existing structure. Here's why ADUs are the perfect solution for your additional living space needs:
- Multi-Generational Living: ADUs provide an excellent space for elderly family members or adult children, allowing them to live independently while remaining close to their loved ones.
- Rental Income: Renting out your ADU can provide an additional stream of income to help cover mortgage payments, fund home improvements, or support your lifestyle.
- Increased Property Value: Adding an ADU to your property can significantly increase its overall value, making it a smart investment for the future.
