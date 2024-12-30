Adjustable Pergolas, Patio Covers and Sunrooms – Pacific Patio has it all!

Maximize your outdoor living experience with Pacific Patio! I am joined again with Steven Henderson Co-Owner of Pacific Patio to talk more about the Adjustable Pergolas, Maintenance Free Outdoor Living and an upcoming event!

Pacific Patio will be at the San Diego Spring Home Show again this year January 11th & 12th. Be able to meet with Steven and his team and see Pacific Patio’s Maintenance Free products fully assembled along with the Adjustable Pergola featured in our conversation. Other products will be displayed as well as a functional life size sunroom. Partake in multiple Exclusive Discounts only offered at the event including 12 Months 0% Financing.

