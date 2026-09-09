Learn more about Young Life San Diego Metro’s A Night of Stars, a special evening celebrating and supporting local youth. The 4th Annual Gala takes place Saturday, September 26, 2026, at The Prado in Balboa Park. Find out how you can get involved, attend the gala or support Young Life’s work in the community.
Visit sdmetro.younglife.org
A Night of Stars Gala
Learn more about Young Life San Diego Metro’s A Night of Stars, a special evening celebrating and supporting local youth. The 4th Annual Gala takes place Saturday, September 26, 2026, at The Prado in Balboa Park. Find out how you can get involved, attend the gala or support Young Life’s work in the community.