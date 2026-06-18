35 Years and 1,200 Projects Strong – Lars Remodeling and Design

The Lars Experience – A Streamlined Design & Build Process

Briana is joined with Debbie Waggaman, Vice President and Architect for Lars Remodeling and Design. A Family-owned business servicing San Diego for over 35 years.

We talk about how Lars Remodeling and Design has continued to be successful in this industry while placing the right systems and process to meet the needs of their customers.

Debbie explains that it all comes down to the team of passionate and experienced individuals focused on the details of each project which has made them so successful in the community. The team has helped transform living spaces to better support the lifestyle and individual family needs with over 1,200 completed projects to date!

Lars Remodeling and Design Offers a Streamlined Design – Build Process that is backed by their On-Time Completion Guarantee.

To find out more or schedule a free design consultation visit www.Larsremodel.com or Call: 858-279-6300

Upcoming 2026 Events:

Educate before you Renovate - Seminar

Visit: https://larsremodel.com/events