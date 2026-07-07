16th Annual Summer Food Drive – Ends July 28th!

Be a Hunger Hero and Fight Hunger In Our Community!

I’m joined with Casey Castillo CEO of Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and Valerie Attisha Vice President of Client and Community Relations at PNC Bank. Together they are here to talk about their partnership this year to help fight hunger in our community.

Casey details that summer is a very critical time for families and children facing food insecurity. While school is out for break and school lunches are no longer available, families are faced with difficult challenges, and this is how the San Diego Food Bank and its partners step in and need your support to help those in need.

In Partnership with PNC, Valerie mentions that every dollar donated provides two nutritious meals for individuals with food insecurity – you can easily become a Hunger Hero this year and help.

PNC is the title sponsor for this year’s summer food drive and has made it even easier for individuals to help. Shoppers can look for the Iconic Red San Diego Food Bank Donations Barrels at select grocery stores to donate food items.

The most essential needs are non-opened and non-perishable canned meats, canned fruits and vegetables , peanut butter and cereal.

Become a Hunger Hero!

The 16th Annual Summer Food Drive begins now through July 28th

To find out more visit SanDiegoFoodbank.org/summer