We were joined by James Sly, CEO of the East County Economic Development Council, and Joseph Britton, Sr. Manager of Regional Public Affairs at SDG&E, this year’s Title Sponsor, to talk about the East County Manufacturing Expo. Happening September 30 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Cuyamaca College, this key event highlights innovation, supports local businesses, and drives economic growth across the region.
To register as an exhibitor or to attend, visit https://eastcountyedc.org/ OR call 619-258-3670.
10th Annual East County Manufacturing Expo
