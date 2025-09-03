10th Annual East County Manufacturing Expo

We were joined by James Sly, CEO of the East County Economic Development Council, and Joseph Britton, Sr. Manager of Regional Public Affairs at SDG&E, this year’s Title Sponsor, to talk about the East County Manufacturing Expo. Happening September 30 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Cuyamaca College, this key event highlights innovation, supports local businesses, and drives economic growth across the region.

To register as an exhibitor or to attend, visit https://eastcountyedc.org/ OR call 619-258-3670.