Sports Xtra: San Diego State AD talks future of football program, transition of men's basketball

A football stadium for the Aztecs was one of several topics 10News Sports Director Ben Higgins discussed with San Diego State University Director of Athletics J.D. Wicker on "Valley View Casino & Hotel Sports Xtra" Sunday night.



While SDSU only has a valid lease with the city for two more seasons at Qualcomm Stadium, Wicker said he is still confident a long-term solution will be found.



The two also discussed tickets sales for the upcoming season and whether now-former Charger fans are deciding to become Aztecs fans instead.



Plus, Wicker talked about the transition of the basketball program from Steve Fisher to Brian Dutcher, as well as an update on what Fisher has been up to since his retirement became official earlier this summer.