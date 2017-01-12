SAN DIEGO - A group of Chargers fans gathered at the team's Kearny Mesa headquarters Thursday morning to destroy Bolts merchandise -- a final show of defiance to Chargers owner Dean Spanos.



A Facebook post on the You Know You're a Chargers Fan When group page stated: "How about we leave a large pile of Chargers merchandise at Chargers Park tomorrow? - if you plan to move to LA, you can have all this gear back. I will no longer support the team."



The post asked that fans drop off merchandise at between 5 a.m.-11:59 p.m. Thursday.



10News was there as dozens of fans tossed their jerseys, shirts and other team gear onto the ground to show their displeasure with the Chargers' move to Los Angeles.



At least one fan was caught on camera setting fire to a team flag during the gathering.





Overnight, one angry fan threw eggs at the team's building overnight, but no arrests were made.



That fan identified himself as Dan Wellington on a video he posted on social media:







Meanwhile, San Diegan John Rogers, who was disappointed when the news of a potential move broke, told 10News, "I don't like the owner; I think it's unreasonable what he asked the community to do, to support a private enterprise."



Chargers fan Scott Barry added, "I say screw them, except [Philip] Rivers. I'll always root for Rivers, but then again, I can't be rooting for them to win a Super Bowl in L.A. Ultimately, I hope they're terrible. I hope they get no fans. I hope they get no ratings."