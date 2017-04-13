Xolos soccer player arrested for smuggling 48 pounds of meth

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--A reserve player with Tijuana's professional soccer club, was arrested on accusations of attempting to smuggle methamphetamine into the United States, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

Daniel Gomez-Flores, a U.S citizen, is a reserve defender with Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles de Caliente, was stopped at the Otay Mesa border crossing on April 5 as he tried to enter the U.S. with 48-pounds of meth hidden inside a spare tire.

Gomez was alone in his Chrysler Seabring when he told authorities he was headed to a National City Denny's restaurant and claimed "he did not know anything about the drugs in the vehicle."

Yesterday, a judge in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of California in San Diego decided Gomez was a flight risk and ordered him held in jail pending his next hearing.

