SAN DIEGO — At around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning California Highway Patrol officers attempted to pull over a driver for expired registration tags on Fletcher Parkway in La Mesa.

Instead of stopping, officials said the driver took off at a high speed.

Officers said he went down Fletcher Parkway going the wrong direction, and got onto Interstate 8 heading east, then exited on Spring Street south.

CHP says he continued driving through several streets, going the wrong direction multiple times at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.

Eventually he ended up turning into an alley behind a shopping center at 54th Street and El Cajon Boulevard where he lost control of his car and crashed into a parked car.

An officer tried to block him in the alley using his patrol car, but the man crashed into that cruiser while trying to escape. Officers were finally able to arrest the man who will be evaluated for DUI.