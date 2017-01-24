Women's March organizer plans next message to president

SAN DIEGO - The women's march ended here at the county administration building. But the local organizer says this movement is far from over.

Millions worldwide marched in solidarity for women's rights this past Saturday. In San Diego, more than 40,000 people took to the streets to make sure the march becomes a movement.



“I think it was the "Inclusion Revolution,’ Sarah Dolgen Shaftel said. “The beginning of the 'Inclusion Revolution' because it was so diverse, inclusive.”



Shaftel is the force behind that San Diego revolution. She says a simple Facebook post after the election took on a life of its own.



“This is not a time to be fearful, we won't get anything done.”



Saturday morning more than 40,000 people showed up to her march.



“We all had our own personal reasons for being there," Shaftel said. " But we all marched peacefully, really with one voice.”



She insists - this movement isn't at all anti-Trump.



“Overall, I think we feel that the new administration is threatening the rights of women," Shaftel said. She also feels the new administration is targeting certain ethnicities - and she says, she knows what can happen when you start putting people on a list.



Her husband's grandmother is a Holocaust survivor.



“We know it can happen. When that chatter is going on it's not time to sit back and do nothing and just see what happens," she said. "We have to say we're here. We're watching you and we'll take action.”



The national group promises 10 actions in 100 days. The first? Contacting your congressional leaders.



“We need to get ready for the mid-term elections," Shaftel said. "And push our government officials to do right by us and hold them accountable.”