Woman badly hurt after flipping bike on pothole

LEMON GROVE (KGTV) – A Lemon Grove mother got broken ribs and chipped teeth after a violent bike crash along 69th Street.

Rosie Vazquez says she was riding her bike down a hill near Dartmoor Drive on May 21 when she hit a pothole and flipped her bike.

She says it happened as cars began passing her.

“A car passed and another car passed, as I looked back to clear my path I didn’t anticipate bumping into this pothole,” Vazquez said.

There were a few potholes on the street, so she wasn’t sure which one hit her bike. Nearly a month later, she says her medical bills are adding up and thinks she needs to be compensated.

“Pain and suffering, damage to myself, time off from work,” she said listing all the reasons why she hired an attorney.

Her Attorney, Evan Walker, says this is not the first time someone has gotten hurt from a pothole. Many have come to him with similar stories, asking to help them file a claim.

“I would think that would be proper for the city to upgrade its infrastructure instead of paying out,” Walker said.

The thing is, it’s not immediately clear which city maintains the road - because 69th Street falls right on the city lines of San Diego and Lemon Grove.

Lemon Grove’s Assistant City Manager and Public Works Director responded to 10News via email. The statement reads in part:

“69th Street is a street that is located between the City of San Diego and the City of Lemon Grove. The City has, in the past, maintained portions of 69th Street.

However, without being able to access the City’s past project information at this time, I cannot speak to this actual location and if the City of Lemon Grove has treated it. “

10News also reached out to the city of San Diego, asking whether there is a joint effort in maintaining 69th Street. A spokeswoman said “it is possible” but they would have to check with an engineer for more details.

Walker plans to file a claim with both cities next week.

“It shouldn’t be like this,” Vazquez said, referring to the condition of the road.