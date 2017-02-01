Woman attacked, robbed outside La Mesa Denny's restaurant by crowbar-wielding man

LA MESA, Calif. - Police are searching for a man who is accused of attacking a woman with a crowbar outside of a Denny's restaurant in La Mesa Wednesday morning.



According to police, the incident happened at about 2 a.m. at the restaurant in the 4200 block of Spring St.



The victim said she had just finished eating at the restaurant and was inside her SUV when a man pulled her out of the vehicle and struck her with a crowbar.



The man, who was wearing a blue jacket at the time, fled the scene with the woman's purse and cell phone.



The woman was able to go back into the restaurant, where employees called for an ambulance. She was taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.



Police searched the area for the suspected attacker but could not locate him.



A description of the suspected attacker was not immediately provided.