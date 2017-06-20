Witnesses say police never arrived to investigate Little Italy hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Witnesses waited hours for police to investigate a hit-and-run crash in Little Italy, but officers failed to show up.



At about 11:45 p.m. Monday, a taxi driver was taken to the hospital after his cab was struck by a Honda Civic at the intersection of Ash and India streets.



The Civic drove off but left its front bumper and license plate on the street.



Several people who saw the crash contacted police, but they said officers never arrived. Some of the witnesses eventually left the scene.



"There was about 10 people here, and slowly, one by one, they started leaving [because] cops are not showing up," one witness said.



10News learned the taxi driver suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK.



A San Diego police spokesperson told 10News there was no response to the crash because "there are other things going on right now."



