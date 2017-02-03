What to do if you've been scammed by a contractor

(KGTV) — You've hired the contractor but your turf still isn't installed months later.

You followed the California Contractors State License Board's 10 tips to make sure your contractor measures up. But somehow you still got scammed.

What do you do now?

Here's some guidance from the CSLB:

Filing a Complaint

CSLB provides help to consumers through mediation, arbitration, referral to other government agencies or by providing information on other avenues of redress.

If you decide to file a complaint, those involving a threat to public health and safety, and cases where consumers have suffered a significant financial injury are given the highest priority.

You can file a complaint online, by mail or by requesting a form through the automated telephone system at 1-800-321-2752.

Complaints may be handled through mediation, investigation, disciplinary action or through small claims court.

Restitution

If restitution is your goal, consider utilizing the small claims court. Small claims court is a special court in which disputes are resolved inexpensively and quickly for consumer claims that are less than $10,000. The rules are simple, the proceedings are informal, and attorneys are not allowed. Read this guide to using the Small Claims Court.

Complaint Process Against Unlicensed Contractors

It's illegal for an unlicensed person to perform contracting work on any project for which the combined price of labor and materials is $500 or more.

A complaint against an unlicensed contractor may result in a warning letter, a citation or a referal to a local district attorney for possible persecution.