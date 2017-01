POWAY, Calif. - Water rates are on the rise again in Poway.

Tuesday, the city council unanimously voted to raise the rates, after nearly a three hour hearing that included numerous complaints from residents.

“I’ve lived here for 25 years, and my water bills keep going up, up, up," one woman said. “I don’t use my dishwasher, I’ve got dirt for a lawn, and this is how we get rewarded?”

Here’s a basic breakdown: using a single-family home with 22 units of water use as the standard — bills will go up $10.92 bi-monthly.

A temporary credit is also expiring — and that will add another $16.50 every two months.

The council says there are many reasons behind the price hike. Poway is losing its water supply, and we're in the middle of a five-year drought, paying to maintain old infrastructure.

One council member blamed the state government, saying water rates have gone up 50% since 2011 while consumption has gone down 50%.

Poway residents can expect to see this water rate increase on their bills starting in March.