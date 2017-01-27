Water Authority declares an end to the drought in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. - The drought is over in San Diego County but it doesn’t mean the end of water conservation. That’s according to the San Diego County Water Authority.

“We are not in a shortage,” said SDCWA Water Resources Manager Dana Friehauf. “We want to let our businesses know that and our community members know that we are not in a drought emergency here.”

Friehauf said an amazing amount of snowfall and rain throughout California prompted the SDCWA’s Board of Directors to approve a resolution Thursday to declare an end to drought conditions in San Diego County.

The Board’s resolution asks Governor Jerry Brown and the state to end the statewide emergency water-use regulations for areas like San Diego County.

In a statement, SDCWA Board Chairman Mark Muir said, “Telling the public to continue extraordinary, emergency conservation measures when the drought emergency no longer exists undermines the credibility of state and local water agencies and erodes the effectiveness of communications during actual water supply emergencies.”

The State Water Resources Control Board could extend the drought emergency February 8th.

In the meantime, Friehauf said San Diego County residents should continue to conserve and be responsible with their water.