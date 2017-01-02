VIRAL VIDEO: Man jumps onto windshield of police cruiser on NYE

(KGTV) -- A 25-year-old Wisconsin man is facing multiple charges after jumping onto police cruiser on New Year's Eve.

Menasha officers had been patrolling a Winnebago County neighborhood searching for man who had reportedly jumped on a car.

Dashcam video shows the man charge one of the patrol cars, which was not moving, and crash on the windshield.

The two officers inside in the cruise were injured when taking the man into custody. One officer was treated and released from the hospital and the other did not seek medical treatment for his injuries, police wrote in a Facebook post.

Police say the man had been drinking at the time. He was checked at a local hospital and is being held in the Winnebago County Jail, according to Menasha police.

He will be referred to the Winnebago County District Attorney's Office on multiple charges.

"A reminder that if you drink, please do so responsibly," Menasha police wrote in their Facebook post.