SAN MARCOS, Calif. — University officials are warning students of California State University San Marcos of a report of rape that allegedly occurred Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.

Timely Warning: We have issued a campus bulletin regarding a rape in Parking Lot B. More information: https://t.co/r1U2qxZgA3 — CSUSM Police (@CSUSMpolice) February 1, 2017

A female student reported that she met a man who she communicated with via a social media app on campus. he drove her to parking lot B where he raped her. Then he dropped her off on Craven Circle.

The suspect is described as a white man with a dark tan, approximately 25-30 years old. He reportedly drives a four-door older white Honda sedan and was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt with red letters and dark grey pants.

