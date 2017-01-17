United flight from San Diego to Denver diverted after mid-flight "security threat"

DENVER - A United Airlines flight to Denver from San Diego was checked out by Denver police and FBI agents after the pilot reported a possible security threat mid-flight Monday night.

United flight 231 landed safely at Denver International Airport around 9:20 p.m., but was swept by FBI and TSA agents, and Denver police officers.

Heath Montgomery, a spokesperson for DIA, said the plane will be swept before it is allowed to move to a gate. He said the passengers would be removed from the flight before it is swept, and that they would then be let back on the plane.

The airplane was parked on the east side of the airfield on the airport’s taxiway.

It is unclear what the alleged threat was that was reported by the pilot.