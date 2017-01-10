California Gov. Jerry Brown to propose budget amid uncertainty

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California Gov. Jerry Brown is set to release his opening budget proposal Tuesday, revealing how his administration plans to prepare for possible steep cuts in federal funding for health care and other public services.



The Democratic governor has crafted his spending plan amid tremendous uncertainty about the changes to come from President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican-led U.S. Congress.



The incoming Republican president has pledged to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law, which California has embraced. Trump has also said he will financially punish local governments that impede federal immigration enforcement, as Democratic legislators have vowed to do.



Obama's Affordable Care Act provides about $20 billion to help deliver health care to 5 million Californians.



Brown's January budget is the governor's opening salvo in the six-month spending negotiations to come.