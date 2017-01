WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EST):

9:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump is doing a quick about-face about the protests that swept through Washington and around the world on Saturday.

Trump tweeted Sunday morning that "Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy."

Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

He then continued, "Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views."

That came less than two hours after he first denounced the protests, which drew more than 1 million people. He tweeted he was "under the impression that we just had an election!" and adds: "Why didn't these people vote?"

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

While Trump is claiming these protesters didn't vote, that seems unlikely.

Trump won the vote in the Electoral College, putting him in the White House, but Democrat Hillary Clinton captured the popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots.

