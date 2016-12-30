The top New Year's Eve parties at San Diego nightclubs

SAN DIEGO — With all the holiday shopping you’ve been doing, you probably haven’t had time to plan for New Year’s Eve.

Tickets are selling fast to many events around town so it's a good idea to make plans soon.

If you’re in the mood to dance away the last hours of 2016, here are San Diego’s top nightclub parties to ring in the New Year.

BIG NIGHT SAN DIEGO'S NEW YEAR'S GALA

Big Night San Diego promises to give you an unforgettable night inside the Hilton Bayfront Hotel. It’s an ALL-INCLUSIVE night so leave your wallet at home because your ticket includes everything – including all drinks. Plus, a buffet and entertainment throughout the TEN different party zones.

Hilton Bayfront

$95 - $299

9 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Drinks, food and music in 10 party areas

OMFG NEW 2017

Valley View Casino Center is the place to be if you want to really dance off 2016. This event promises three nights of non-stop music from famous deejays and performers including Grammy-nominated producer DJ Snake who took the trap music genre to the charts with his 2013 single “Turn Down for What” featuring Lil Jon.

Valley View Casino Center

3500 Sports Arena Blvd., San Diego

$201 (3-day pass)

Doors open at 9 p.m.

NEW YEAR’S EVE YACHT PARTY

Celebrate New Year’s Eve aboard a moonlight cruise on a $25 Million dollar yacht almost as long as a football field. Grasp your glass of champagne upon boarding the yacht and get ready to dance the night away!

Your ticket includes five hours of open bar, hors d’oeuvres, glass of champagne, 12 bars, stunning views of San Diego Harbor, three levels of music and more.

North Harbor Drive/Grape Street Pier, San Diego

$179

Yacht departs at 9 p.m.

NEW YEAR’S EVE BOTTOMS UP

Party from the street to the sky at the Altitude Lounge in the Marriott Gaslamp Quarter. A ticket gets you unlimited well drinks, domestic beers and free-flowing champagne all night and party favors. Plus, enjoy unlimited food at gourmet dining stations until 12:30 in the morning. Join the countdown and celebratory midnight toast on the first and 22nd floors.