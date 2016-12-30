The top New Year's Eve parties at San Diego nightclubs

Big Night San Diego promises to give you an unforgettable night inside the Hilton Bayfront Hotel. It’s an ALL-INCLUSIVE night so leave your wallet at home because your ticket includes everything – including all drinks. Plus, a buffet and entertainment throughout the TEN different party zones.
Hilton Bayfront
$95 - $299
9 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Drinks, food and music in 10 party areas
OMFG NEW 2017
Valley View Casino Center is the place to be if you want to really dance off 2016. This event promises three nights of non-stop music from famous deejays and performers including Grammy-nominated producer DJ Snake who took the trap music genre to the charts with his 2013 single “Turn Down for What” featuring Lil Jon.
Valley View Casino Center
3500 Sports Arena Blvd., San Diego
$201 (3-day pass)
Doors open at 9 p.m.
NEW YEAR’S EVE YACHT PARTY
Celebrate New Year’s Eve aboard a moonlight cruise on a $25 Million dollar yacht almost as long as a football field. Grasp your glass of champagne upon boarding the yacht and get ready to dance the night away!
Your ticket includes five hours of open bar, hors d’oeuvres, glass of champagne, 12 bars, stunning views of San Diego Harbor, three levels of music and more.
North Harbor Drive/Grape Street Pier, San Diego
$179
Yacht departs at 9 p.m.
NEW YEAR’S EVE BOTTOMS UP
Party from the street to the sky at the Altitude Lounge in the Marriott Gaslamp Quarter. A ticket gets you unlimited well drinks, domestic beers and free-flowing champagne all night and party favors. Plus, enjoy unlimited food at gourmet dining stations until 12:30 in the morning. Join the countdown and celebratory midnight toast on the first and 22nd floors.