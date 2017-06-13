Tempers flare during a march against strict Islamic law in Oceanside

Counter protestors lashed out about Sharia Law

Hannah Mullins
11:44 AM, Jun 13, 2017
11:44 AM, Jun 13, 2017

Counter protestors lash out during the march against Sharia Law in Oceanside

Tempers flared during a march against strict Islamic law in Oceanside on Saturday. It was one of dozens of cities across the country to protest Sharia Law.

The group called ACT for America walked up and down the boardwalk chanting about a culture of rape and murder.  Counter protestors showed up and lashed out. They were not shouting in favor of the law: they screamed about how Sharia Law is not in the U.S.

Amid anger and yelling, which prompted police involvement, we spotted a few people on opposing sides taking a different approach. Click to watch. 

 

 

