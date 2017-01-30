Ex-Chula Vista deputy fire chief sues city for discrimination, wins lawsuit

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - The city of Chula Vista is on the hook for more than $1 million after losing a lawsuit filed by a former fire chief.



Former Deputy Fire Chief James Garcia sued the city after he claimed he found himself the victim of discrimination.



"I was one of those little boys who was 8 years old that decided I wanted to be a firefighter when he grew up," said Garcia.



A calling to protect and serve his community inspired Garcia to grow into a decorated firefighter.



"I loved my job. I loved what I did; it was who I was," he told Team 10.



Garcia rose through the ranks at the Chula Vista Fire Department, winning employee of the year two times and twice being awarded the medal of valor.



"That's the job. That's what you do. That's what all the firefighters do," Garcia said.



However, in 2015, Garcia's 25-year career in Chula Vista came to an abrupt end after he was fired by the city.



"I was completely caught off-guard … [I] had my identity taken away from me; it was wrong," said Garcia.



Bradley Gage, Garcia's lawyer, said, "He was a hero; in other words, a great employee, and they just dumped him. We argued after they learned that he needed neck surgery and that's wrong. That's discriminatory."



Gage said the city fired Garcia just hours after hearing about the surgery. Garcia's surgery was needed because of an injury on the job -- a broken vertebra in his neck suffered in 1998.



"Jim is a man that helped to fight discrimination and to enforce the laws. He didn't ever expect to be a victim of discrimination," said Gage.



A jury agreed Garcia was a victim of disability discrimination. They awarded him more than $1 million in damages.



It helps with the financial burden, but it can't heal the emotional one.



"It's extremely painful -- it's tearful … when I hear the fire truck go by, the lights and sirens … when I see it on the news, it hurts. That was me; that's who I was and it got taken away from me and it hurts a lot," said Garcia.



Gage and Garcia are expecting the city of Chula Vista to try and get a new trial.



The city of Chula Vista said they are not going to comment at this time.