Swarm of bees kills family dog

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- For the fourth time this year, bees are to blame for the pain of San Diegans. This time, bee exterminators say that this is the angriest swarm of bees they've ever seen.

The swarm of bees is so dangerous, they killed the family's dog. The other is still missing. Now, the homeowners are left with a $3,600 bill to rid their home of the insects.



“I got a call from both my neighbors within a couple minutes and they said there’s just chaos going on over here and screaming and yelling," said homeowner Mike Rodgers.

He and his family were out of town for a wedding when they got those calls. The chaos began when his girlfriend’s daughter and her friends got home.

