State of emergency declared in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO - Governor Brown declared a state of emergency for San Diego County Monday evening.

The declaration follows a weekend of severe weather which caused flooding, erosion, debris flow, and damage to roads and highways.

Declaring a state of emergency will help to secure funding to help communities respond to and recover from these severe winter storms. The proclamations will also direct the Office of Emergency Services to provide assistance to local governments.

States of Emergency were also declared in dozens of other counties across California that were impacted by recent storms.