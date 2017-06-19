Lockdown lifted At Southwestern College after report of armed student on campus

UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted and no suspect was located, according to the campus. "Everyone on campus is safe. Campus Police believe the subject has left campus and are lifting the lockdown."

Everyone on campus is safe. Campus Police believe the subject has left campus and are lifting the lockdown. https://t.co/bIdWUk7r1W — Southwestern College (@swc_news) June 19, 2017

Afternoon Classes at Southwestern College cancelled after lockdown, lockdown lifted @10News pic.twitter.com/9f0f51jQ6w — Rachel Bianco (@10NewsRBianco) June 19, 2017

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV)--Southwestern College was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon following a report of an armed high school student on campus.

The community college's Twitter account said that an armed Bonita Vista High School student was believed to be armed and on campus.

The suspect was described as a tall black or Hispanic male wearing a black shirt, jeans and a Dodgers jacket.

The president of Southwestern College Kindred Murillo sent an email to staff instructing them to stay inside their offices and lock down as a precaution.

"Please stay in your offices and lock down as a precaution. There has been a person with a gun cited entering the campus. Emergency notifications going out."

Chula Vista Police Department Lt. Eric Thunberg said a male, possibly a high school student, may have shown a gun to another student. Someone yelled 'gun' and everyone fled, said Thunberg.

Emergency notification: A armed subject believed to be a Bontia Vista High student has been spotted on the Southwestern College campus. — Southwestern College (@swc_news) June 19, 2017

College police is working with Chula Vista PD to locate the subject. The college will shelter in place until campus police gives the clear. — Southwestern College (@swc_news) June 19, 2017

If anyone sees a tall black or hispanic male last seen wearing black shirt, jeans with Dodgers jacket, contact Campus Police 216-6691 or 911 — Southwestern College (@swc_news) June 19, 2017

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy