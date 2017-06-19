Lockdown lifted At Southwestern College after report of armed student on campus

Sandy Coronilla
1:20 PM, Jun 19, 2017
UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted and no suspect was located, according to the campus. "Everyone on campus is safe. Campus Police believe the subject has left campus and are lifting the lockdown."

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV)--Southwestern College was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon following a report of an armed high school student on campus.

The community college's Twitter account said that an armed Bonita Vista High School student was believed to be armed and on campus. 

The suspect was described as a tall black or Hispanic male wearing a black shirt, jeans and a Dodgers jacket.

The president of Southwestern College Kindred Murillo sent an email to staff instructing them to stay inside their offices and lock down as a precaution.

"Please stay in your offices and lock down as a precaution. There has been a person with a gun cited entering the campus. Emergency notifications going out." 

Chula Vista Police Department Lt. Eric Thunberg said a male, possibly a high school student, may have shown a gun to another student.  Someone yelled 'gun' and everyone fled, said Thunberg.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 10News for more information as it becomes available.

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy 

