Soft drinks, food products pulled from shelves in Greece after group claims it poisoned products

ATHENS, Greece - A state food safety agency says several soft drinks and food products mostly made by multinational companies have been withdrawn from sale in greater Athens after a Greek anarchist group said it had injected packages and plastic bottles with chlorine and hydrochloric acid.



The products include small bottles of Coca Cola Light and Nestle's Nestea, as well as sauces made by Unilever and milk by local producer Delta, the agency said Wednesday.



A group calling itself "Green Nemesis" posted the threat on the internet Monday, saying it intended to cause financial damage to the companies.

The post gave details of the methods used and included photographs of syringes being inserted into the products, with several displaying bottles of acid.



The police's anti-terrorism division is involved in the investigation.