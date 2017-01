SANTEE -- A sinkhole has damaged part of a road in Santee and may cause traffic delays for an extended period of time.

The sinkhole is on West Hills Parkway near State Route 52.

The City of Santee is reporting that a temporary repair is underway, but work on a long-term fix is likely to impact traffic in the area for a while.

The sinkhole was caused when a 48-inch diameter metal storm drain failed.